Arrest For Weapons Violation in Paso 06.15.2023

Weapon Charges

A man was arrested in Paso Robles for an alleged weapons violation Wednesday afternoon. Paso Robles police were flagged down by a citizen to report a suspicious vehicle and person lurking around the gas pumps at the Golden Hill Mobil gas station on Golden Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver as he was leaving the gas station, according to the press release. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Carlos Davis of Santa Barbara County, was found to have a fixed-blade knife hidden in his waistband. Officers said they then searched the vehicle and found ammunition, pepper spray, a stab-resistant vest, a stun gun and a replica Glock handgun. Police also found a black ski mask, duct tape and an emergency scanner set to the “police” channel.

Davis was arrested for the concealed knife and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of tear gas and possession of a stun gun by a felon.

Davis’ bail was set at $20,000. Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.