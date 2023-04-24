Art Studio Hosts Veterans Pop Up Art Cafe 04.24.2023

Veterans celebrated Art Saturday at the Annual Veterans Pop-up Arts Cafe at Deprise Arts Studio in downtown Paso Robles.

Several dozen Veteran artists contributed to the project. Deprise Brescia says it’s a way for people to use art as a tool and advocacy for mental well-being. She said, “It gives a lot of people the opportunity to connect through art.”

Some sold their art works at the studio. Others simply shared their art. Some of the art works related to Veterans’ experiences in the military. Most of it was simply personal artistic expression.

Deprise Brescia has found ways to honor Veterans and celebrate their art in a variety of venues over the past decade. Saturday’s event at her studio in Paso Robles included a drum circle, which was a new element.

Anyone who would like to get involved next year is encouraged to contact Deprise Brescia at her art studio at the corner of 10th and Pine Streets in downtown Paso Robles.