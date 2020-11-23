Assemblyman Cunningham 11.23.2020

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham attacked by some in the media for attending a legislative conference in Hawaii. The bi-partisan policy conference is held each year. Cunningham paid with his own money for his family’s airline tickets and Covid tests. No state funds were used.

Cunningham says all the participants wear masks in all the conference rooms. They socially distance from other visitors.

The assemblyman tells the Tribune,

“I have been saying since April that governor Newsom’s lock-down policies are draconian and unscientific. Fortunately, thus far, the governor has stopped short of unconstitutionally attempting to stop interstate travel, to close the airports or make vacations of Thanksgiving illegal.”