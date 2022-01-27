Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham 01.27.2022

Assembly Jordan Cunningham announces he’s introduced a resolution to name a section of highway 101 in the south end of San Luis Obispo county after the late assemblyman, Katcho Achadjian. The section of highway is located in the south county.

Cunningham also says he’s concerned about the impact of the governor’s proposed single payer healthcare for residents of California. He describes the governor’s proposal as shocking. He says it will eliminate medical, personal health insurance programs, health plans developed by unions and even military health plans.

It’s called Cal Care. It’s the governor’s single-payer health plan. It may fundamentally change healthcare in the state, and cost the tax-payer billions of dollars.

It will cover all illegal immigrants living in California. The Cal Care health plan is now making its way through the state legislature.