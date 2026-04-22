Atascadero 10th Annual Tamale Festival Next Weekend 04.22.2026





The city of Atascadero’s 10th Annual Tamale Festival will be held in the sunken gardens and downtown area next weekend.

The festival starts Friday, May 1st from 5 to 9 pm, and then kicks off again Saturday, May 2nd from 11 am to 7 pm. “Fiesta Friday” will feature a variety of tamale vendors, adult beverages from the Central Coast Zoo Foundation, and live music with the Zongo All Star Band.

Then the main event will take place Saturday, with over 100 vendors on display, about twenty selling tamales. Entertainment for the day will feature emcee Francisco Ramirez, Ranchero artist Manuel Enrique, the famous dancing horses, Mariachi Azteca de Oro and Lo Mejor de Jalisco Mariachi band, ballet Folkorico, and the Paso a Pasito Folkorico dance group.

Live music will also round out the entertainment, along with obstacle courses, bounce houses, bungee jumps, and more. Winning tamale vendors of the “Best Tamale Contest” will be announced by noon.

Don’t miss the 10th Annual Atascadero Tamale Festival.