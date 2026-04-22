Avoid Ocean Water Contact During & After Rainstorms 04.22.2026

From yesterday’s rain, the county environmental health department has issued a reminder to the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms.

Runoff from rain is “known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms” into the ocean, which can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Surfers, swimmers, and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during these next three days, especially in close proximity to creeks, rivers, storm drains, and other sources of runoff.