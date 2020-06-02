Atascadero 6.02.2020

In Atascadero, high school seniors are preparing for a drive through graduation exercise tomorrow. The students will drive through the sunken gardens area with their families to receive their diplomas.

Atascadero high school senior Nancy Martinez tells KPRL that she’s glad there’s some kind of graduation exercise, because at some schools, seniors just go into the office and pick up there diploma.

Justyce O’rourke Balera and Nancy Martinez talking with KPRL recently at the rotunda, where they will receive their diplomas in a drive through graduation exercise tomorrow.