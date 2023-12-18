Atascadero Announces New City Attorney 12.18.2023

The Atascadero city council selected a new city attorney in its meeting last week on December 12th.

David Fleishman of Richards, Watson & Gershon will now serve as the city attorney, and Craig Steele will serve as assistant city attorney.

A release by the city of Atascadero says Fleishman has over 30 years of experience in public agency representation, and has focused on the representation of public agencies in an advisory role as city attorney or general counsel. He currently serves as city attorney for the city of Pismo Beach, and recently retired from the city of Solvang.

City manager Jim Lewis says “He is the perfect fit for Atascadero at this time in our city’s storied history.”