Holiday Services at Centennial Park 12.18.2023

Free Family Holiday Fun at Centennial Park Press Release

The Paso Robles recreation services encourages community members to visit Centennial park for several free activities this December.

Until Thursday, December 21st, children can send their letters to Santa in a mailbox delivered by Santa’s elves. The mailbox includes a holiday-themed background for a photo opportunity. Every child who mails a letter will also receive a treat bag from Santa’s elves. The letter template can be found at: prcity.com/recreation.

Rec services will also be offering hospitality days for the community. The main lobby will contain holiday goodies as gifts from the recreation department to the community.

Hours of operation are from 9 am to 5 pm.