Atascadero Announces Request For Proposals For Holiday Lights 02.15.2024

The city of Atascadero has announced a request for proposals for interested parties to design and install holiday lights in the trees for the sunken gardens park.

The city says this is a “unique opportunity” that can help transform the park into a festive environment, bringing back what was in place seven years ago. Proposals are due by March 15, 2024.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the design, installation, maintenance, removal, packaging, and transport of all of the holiday lighting features, and will remain as their property. The term will last for one year, but there is the possibility of expanding it into two additional two-year increments.

Applications can be found on the city of Atascadero’s website.