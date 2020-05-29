Atascadero Bank Robbery 5.29.2020

The Atascadero police department is investigating a bank robbery which occurred late yesterday afternoon.

Around 4 yesterday afternoon a man robbed the Golden 1 Bank in the 8700 block of El Camino Real.

Police say a man gave a bank employee a note demanding money and stating he had a gun. He left with with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he was last seen getting into a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Atascadero police department, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.