Because of the government-imposed shut down, unemployment in San Luis Obispo county is now 13.7%. That’s up from 3.8 percent in March. In April of 2019 it was 2.6%.

Over the past month, most local hotels occupancy rates fell below 20%. 1900 county residents lost their jobs. The state’s rate of unemployment because of the government-imposed shut down is 16.1%. The national rate is 14.4%.