The Atascadero chamber of commerce has announced its six individuals and organizations that will be honored with this year’s community awards.

The chamber has awarded Jerry Tanimoto as citizen of the year, The Pottery as business of the year, and Alf Food Pantry as community organization of the year.

These winners, and the winners of lifetime achievement award, women of influence, and hispanic business of the year will be honored at the chamber’s annual gala on April 20th.