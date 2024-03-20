Atascadero Chamber Hosting Jr. CEO Business Day 03.20.2024

On Sunday, March 24th from 11 am to 2 pm, more than 30 students of the second annual Jr. CEO program will sell their products and services for Jr. CEO business day.

Taking place next to LOL Yogurt in downtown Atascadero, the Atascadero chamber of commerce invites the community to attend and support these small Jr. CEO businesses.

The program provides a unique opportunity for elementary and junior high students to learn the fundamentals and basics of business.

Chamber president & CEO, Josh Cross said: “Your presence at Jr. CEO business day will contribute to the students’ understanding of running a business.”