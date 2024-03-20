Cal Fire Announces $10 Mil in Grants For Forest Conservation 03.20.2024

Cal Fire announced that up to ten million dollars in funding has been made available for the conservation and protection of environmentally important, privately-owned forestland.

Under this grant program, Cal Fire says that it will purchase or accept donations of conservation easements or fee titles of productive forest lands from willing sellers.

A pre-application must first be submitted, and successful pre-applicants will be invited to complete a full application that will be considered for funding. The pre-application period is open from March 18th to April 16th.

Additional guidelines and grant information can be found on the forest legacy program website. Funding for this grant is provided through the Budget Act 2023.