Atascadero Chamber Launches Women of Influence 07.17.2023

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Atascadero’s American Association of University Women, is excited to announce the launch of its Women of Influence north county program.

The program will highlight and celebrate the achievements remarkable Women in Business who are making a significant difference in their industries and communities. The program seeks to inspire others while promoting diversity, equality, and empowerment in the local community.

During the month of September, the program will highlight for aspiring women, and during a luncheon in late September, the four women will speak out about their experiences. One participant will receive the 2024 Woman of Influence award at the Atascadero Chamber annual awards dinner and gala next spring.

Individuals and organizations are invited to nominate deserving women at: atascaderochamber.org.