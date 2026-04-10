Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Junior CEO Event This Sunday – 04.10.2026

The Atascadero chamber of commerce’s Jr. CEO Program will be holding its exclusive one-day event this Sunday, April 12th from 11 am to 2 pm in the sunken gardens.

The kids of the Jr. CEO program are offered an education course on the basics of starting their own businesses, offered by the Atascadero chamber of commerce.

The chamber invites community members to go out and support “the future of innovation, business, and leadership” in the community with over 60 booths for products.

The event will occur rain or shine.