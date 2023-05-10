Atascadero City Council 05.10.2023

Atascadero city council met last night at the historic rotunda.

The council discussed naming Jim Lewis as city manager after Rachelle Rickard retires in July.

The former assistant city manager spoke before the council took a vote.

After some citizens spoke in favor of Jim Lewis, the city council voted to name Lewis the next city manager.

City manager Rachelle Rickard also talked about the success of last weekend’s tamale festival. Another great success for deputy city manager Terrie Banish and all the volunteers and sponsors that made the tamale festival a great success.