Tonight, the Paso Robles planing commission looks at the plan for the Olsen-South Chandler Development. That plan calls for about 1300 homes on the east side of Paso Robles off Linne road south to Meadowlark.

Developer Mike Neggar says his company is ready for the meeting this evening with the planning commission.

The planning commission meets tonight at Paso Robles city library conference room at 6:30 this evening.