Atascadero City Council 11.10.2021

At last night’s Atascadero City Council meeting, Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish reminded the council that tomorrow is Veterans Day. There will be a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Morro Road at 11:00 Thursday morning. The event will be followed by a barbecue lunch provided by the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.

The council also talked about renewing its participation in the Joint Power Agreement (JPA) with the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA). Staff provided an extensive report on the history of the IWMA. Ultimately, Charles Borbeau moved to continue participation with the IWMA with certain restrictions. The council approved his motion unanimously.

Atascadero City Council meeting concluded at 7:50 last night. It was a short meeting for the council.