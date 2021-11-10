Paso Robles School Board 11.10.2021

The Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. A long meeting which opened with some heart-felt public comment about two elephants in the room. Face masks and mandatory shots for kid.

Jennifer Grenager talks about the recent walk out by students and staff over the failed leadership of the school district administrators. She says Dr. Dubost said the walk out hurt the district financially. Grenager said that they have been waiting for 18 months for some leadership.

Jennifer Grenager also addressed the impasse with teachers over demands for larger cost of living adjustment. The district is offering only 1.5% to teachers. And the teachers don’t like it.

The board generally listened to the public comment, then went on with their agenda. But those issues will return in the weeks ahead as parents and teachers grow increasingly frustrated with the Paso Robles school district administration over face masks, mandatory shots, and the impasse with teachers.