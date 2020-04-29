Atascadero City Council 4.29.2020

Atascadero City Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The council teleconferenced to safely manage their meeting. City Manager Rachelle Rickard reminded residents to safe distance. Rickard said, “Even with the gorgeous weather. We need to remain vigilant.”

Rickard talked about Cal Trans storm drain improvements along Morro Road (Highway 41.) She said they will be constructing sidewalks and putting storm drain channels underground along either side of the road. She said there may be intermittent lane closures and other inconveniences over the next several 6-8 months, but she said that ultimately, the corridor will improve greatly.

She also described road resurfacing projects that got underway Monday around Atascadero. They’re working on Ardilla Road and Curbaril Avenue near the train tracks.

The teleconference meeting Tuesday night was plagued with electronic difficulties which delayed the meeting and caused long pauses of silence while they reconnected their audio connection.