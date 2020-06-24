Atascadero City Council 6.24.2020

Atascadero city council met last night at the rotunda. It was the first meeting back in the rotunda, but they called it a hybrid. Although people could attend the meeting, they safe-distanced from one another, which limited the number of people the rotunda could accommodate.

Probably the most serious message to come from last night’s meeting came from city manager Rachelle Rickard about the upcoming fourth of July holiday. City manager Rickard with a message that goes beyond her city, to entire north county.

We’ve seen this week how fire can wreak havoc in the north county. People need to be especially cautious this coming fourth of July holiday.