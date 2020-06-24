Paso Robles Fire 6.24.2020

The river bed fire in Paso Robles is now 100% contained. The evacuation orders are lifted. Creston road is reopened, but the smokey smell of the fire lingers around the 13th street bridge.

PG and E reports that all power was restored to the area yesterday morning. 2400 customers lost power Monday. Some also lost WiFi and cable service on the east side of Paso Robles.

Two homes were destroyed by the 15-acre fire. A mobile home on Almond street and a house on Creston road burned. Nine buildings were damaged.

The fire started in the river bed area near South River road and Navajo. The cause is under investigation.

Tomorrow. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham will hold a news conference to discuss what can be done to address issues in the Salinas riverbed.