Atascadero City Council Approves ECHO Expansion Project 11.13.2024

The El Camino Homeless Organization is seeking to amend its zoning text so they may increase their capacity, which would also help facilitate the future construction of a new 2-story building at the front of the site.

The Atascadero city council discussed both the draft ordinance to increase ECHO’s capacity, as well as allowing the expansion of the shelter in its meeting last night.

The city council discussed the project for around two hours in last night’s meeting, eventually reaching a unanimous approval: city council approved the amendments to the conditional use permit to allow ECHO to expand the existing shelter and programs.

However, the expanded bed and meal program will go into effect upon certificate of occupancy for the expanded shelter.