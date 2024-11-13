Next Steps For Paso School District Cell Phone Use Policy 11.13.2024

In last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting, assistant superintendent Erin Haley presented the board with a survey and an update on the development of a new district cell phone use policy.

To be in compliance with AB 3216, signed by governor Gavin Newsom in September 2024, all school districts must develop a policy by July 1, 2026.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district will look to develop model policies that are compliant with AB 3216, and make use of California school boards association language.

They will also look to outreach parents, students, and staff on the consequences of not following policy, as well as providing staff with resources with a detailed hierarchy of consequences.

This was an informational item; the board made no decision.