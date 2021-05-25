Atascadero City Council Meeting 5.25.2021

The Atascadero city council meets tonight, virtually. The council will conduct three public hearings.

The first is about the proposed increase to sewer rates. Under Prop 218, if the council does not receive a majority protest, the sewer rates will increase July first.

The council will also discuss Chapter 17 of the municipal code, related to cannabis activities. They’re considering adding non-store front cannabis delivery services and security provisions to that municipal code amendment.

The council will also discuss a draft ordinance which amends the municipal code related to zoning. It would impact nonresidential allowable land uses, residential density, height limitations and other issues.

Atascadero city council meeting gets underway at 6:00 pm this evening.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 pm.