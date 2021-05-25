Public Hearing for PRJUSD 5.25.2021

A public hearing this evening at the Paso Robles school board meeting to map out districts for the next election.. Rather than being elected at large, the trustees will be elected from districts which are now being drawn.

It’s a similar exercise to what Paso Robles city council recently went through to bring the board in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act, which is intended to insure that under served minorities are represented on the school board.

The board is accepting written comments today until three this afternoon. The specific address is on their website. Or you can call in during tonight’s meeting.

A few people will be allowed to attend the board meeting, but not many. You can also view it on YouTube. That address is on the school district website.