Atascadero City Council Reverses Planning Commission Decision 10.12.2023

On Tuesday, the Atascadero city council discussed the previous approval by the city’s planning commission for amendments to the Grand Oaks Paseo project.

The amendments to the project were proposed to reduce costs for its development in lieu of challenges faced by the covid-19 pandemic and inflated material costs. The city council, however, motioned to reverse the planning commission’s approval of the amendments, directing the developer to continue with the construction of the project’s community center, improvements to the central area, and one of its incomplete units.

The city council also discussed a conditional use permit to establishi an RV storage facility at 6805 Sycamore road. Council unanimously affirmed the planning commission’s approval of the permit, while also amending many of its conditions of approval.