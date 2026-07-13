Atascadero City Council to Approve Contract For New Fire Chief 07.13.2026

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tomorrow at 6 pm.

On tomorrow’s consent agenda is a confirmation for appointing the city’s next fire chief, announced last week to be David Van Son. On council’s public hearings is a resolution to remove one hazardous oak tree at 5905 East Mall, at the Atascadero senior center.

The second public hearing is an annual military equipment report. Per California law, the city is required to review and approve any military equipment by their law enforcement agencies.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.