Auditions For 30th Anniversary Nutcracker Production to be Held in August – 07.13.2026

North County Dance Foundation will be holding auditions for its 30th anniversary production of the Nutcracker in August.

“Since its debut in 1996, The Nutcracker… has become one of Paso Robles’ most cherished holiday traditions.” Auditions are open to dancers ages 6 and older, welcoming both adults and children.

Auditions will be held Saturday, August 22nd at Class Act Dance Studio in Paso Robles. An information meeting will be held on August 19th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the studio.

Performances will be in early December at Spanos Theatre at Cal Poly. Families interested in an audition are encouraged to complete the required online audition registration form, found at: ncdpaf.org.