Atascadero Community Block Grants 03.14.2022

Do you think north county municipalities should give money to south county homeless organizations?

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno raised questions about it at last week’s city council meeting at the rotunda.

The issue manifested during discussion of community block grants. The mayor says she thinks ECHO should be the city’s first priority, not homeless organizations in the south county which do not provide services in Atascadero.

Also speaking to the Atascadero city council, ECHO’s CEO Wendy Lewis, about the return next month of their big fundraiser.

Empty Bowls returns April 28th. The celebrity servers will return. People like sheriff Ian Parkinson, mayor Heather Moreno and KPRL’s Chad Stevens will be there in his Bronco’s jersey with quarterback Russell Wilson’s number 3 on it.