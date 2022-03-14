Other Stories This Monday 03.14.2022

The California Coastal Commission denies permits for two homes in Cambria. The commission says the community does not have a sustainable source of drinking water for the two new homes. For 20 years, both homes have had water connections installed. They’ve been paying for water during the past 20 years.

A San Luis man is trying to evict homeless people who have moved onto his property near the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. He owns about 2 acres with a few houses, but squatters have moved onto his property in recent years. 70-year-old Bill Sievers is trying to get them out. He says, and I quote, “There are some who are thieves and liars and drug addicts, and others who are trying to pull their lives together.” End of quote. He says about 15 people live on the site.