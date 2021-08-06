Atascadero Concerts at the Lake 8.06.2021

Saturday’s concerts in the park continue tomorrow evening at Atascadero lake park. The Jump Jax featuring Mike Smothers to perform from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Atascadero lake park bandstand.

The concert is free. You’re encouraged to take a low-back chair, a blanket and your own beverages. Yabba Dabba Dogs and Paradise Shaved Ice will sell hot dogs and shaved ice, respectively.

The concerts will continue at the lake through September 18th, except for September 11th. To honor Patriots Day, that concert will be held at the rotunda. It will be a double show with two bands playing from 5:30 until nine.

But tomorrow it will be Jump Jax playing at Atascadero lake bandstand from 6:30 until 8:30.