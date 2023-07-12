Atascadero Convicted Felon Found w/Explosive Device & Guns 07.12.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office reportedly found an explosive device, more than 20 guns, and ammunition in the possession of a convicted Atascadero felon.

The sheriff’s office served two search warrants, one for a residency in the 4500 block of Farousse Way in Paso Robles, and another for the 4300 block of Nogales avenue in Atascadero.

The sheriff’s office say they found at least a dozen firearms and ammunition in both locations belonging to 51 year old Benjamin Hernandez. Several counts of firearm possession have been raised against Hernandez following his arrest in late June.