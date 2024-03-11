Atascadero Council to Discuss Position on Gov Accountability Act 03.11.2024

The Atascadero city council will be meeting tomorrow at 6 in the evening.

On the council’s agenda is one management report for discussion. The item is asking the city council to adopt a resolution that opposes “The taxpayer protection and government accountability act.” The initiative will be on the November 2024 ballot, and seeks to change sections of California’s tax code related to fees.

If approved, the initiative would tighten the restrictions and proof required for fees, requiring local governments to charge fees for the “actual cost” of services, and provide “clear and convincing” evidence for proof of the fee’s charge. The current standard is for the charge not exceed “the reasonable cost” of providing a service, and proven only by “a preponderance of the evidence.”

The changes would also require that any new or increased state taxes must be approved by a two-thirds vote of each house, and a majority vote of the statewide lectorate.

Local taxes must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the local electorate. Atascadero city staff is asking for council to approve a resolution that opposes this measure, saying that it would “significantly limit the city’s ability to recover costs incurred providing necessary and in-demand services.”

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.