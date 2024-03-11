Atascadero PD De-Escalate Barricading Incident 03.11.2024

The Atascadero police department responded to a report Friday evening of a domestic dispute that led to a suspect barricading himself and a woman inside of his home.

The incident took place on Hidalgo and Buena avenue. Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at around 5 pm. The woman who was initially barricaded against her will managed to escape.

The suspect was still inside of the residence, but the Atascadero police department chose to withdraw from the scene after a relative of the suspect arrived to remove him. The suspect was not taken into custody, but the Atascadero police department says that a case will be filed later with the district attorney’s office.

The decision was deemed to be the safest for the neighborhood and all parties involved, and the victim accepted the decision.

No further information is available at this time.