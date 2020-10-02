Atascadero Elections 10.02.2020

Just as the General Election ballots reach voters in the North County, controversial ads and fliers are attacking two candidates for Mayor of Atascadero. You’ve probably heard the ads on the radio. They end with the catch phrase, “Say no to Heather Moreno and Jerry Tanimoto. Paid for by Atascadero Citizens for Accountability.”

The fliers show unflattering pictures of those two mayoral candidates, and the same message. “No on Tax & Spend Heather Moreno, No on Liberal Democrat Jerry Tanimoto, & No on their Endless Sales Tax Hike. Sorry, We’re Closed.”

Atascadero’s Don Clickard says he doesn’t like it. The community leader called KPRL’s Morning Exchange and said, “I’m really upset with the flier and the content, because Atascadero doesn’t operate this way, normally. I’ve been living here for 50 years, and we’ve never had anything like this. I’m supporting Heather for mayor, but Jerry Tanimoto is a very good friend of mine. I know that neither of them deserves the kind of depiction they received on this flyer. I particularly object to the fact that it comes from a group from Fresno.”

Who are the Atascadero Citizens for Accountability? Their office is 1625 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno. Their 497 Contribution Report shows only one name, Creston resident Brad Goodrow. He operates a local garbage hauling company- Mid-State Solid Waste and Recycling in Templeton. He contributed $10,000 to the campaign.

The ads and fliers slam two of the three mayoral candidates, but does not mention Josh Donovan, who is also running for mayor. Coincidentally, Donovan’s campaign address is the same Shaw Avenue office in Fresno.