Weather and Fire 10.02.2020

Another hot afternoon forecast for the north county. Yesterday, Paso Robles recorded a high of 106, which is a new record for October first. It was 102 in Templeton and Shandon, 99 in Atascadero. High temperatures expected to reach 105 today in Paso Robles, 102 tomorrow.

The cooling trend begins on Sunday. With high temperatures in the mid 90’s. Monday in the low 90’s. And next week dropping into the low 80’s.

That smoke yesterday caused by wind blowing from the Dolan fire. That wildfire now 90% contained. It has burned 125 thousand acres.

A red flag warning was issued Wednesday because of high temperatures and strong winds. The is expect to last through this evening. 492 fire-fighters are now on that Dolan fire.