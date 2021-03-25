Atascadero Farmer’s Market 3.25.2021

The Atascadero Farmers Market is now operating between 3:00 and 6:00 pm Wednesday afternoons at the Sunken Gardens. The hours extended because of the change back to Daylight Savings Time.

With the expanded hours, growing numbers of farmers and other vendors are showing up at the Sunken Gardens. Maeve Peterson, who is a Landscape Architecture Major at Cal Poly, makes hot tacos, burritos and sandwiches at her booth. The Sonoma native says she buys 90% of her vegetables and other products from local farmers, including bread which she buys from a baker who sells her wares at the Atascadero Farmers Market.

On Wednesday, April 7th, the Atascadero Farmer’s Market will celebrate the 4th Anniversary of its return to the Sunken Gardens. There will be music by the DuoTones, and other festivities at the Atascadero Farmers Market on April 7th to honor the anniversary.