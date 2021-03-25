Attendance At Games Rule Changes Again 3.25.2021

The governor again changes the rules on attendance at high school events. You may remember that last week, the governor first said four family members for each player may attend high school football games. Then, later last week, he changed that to one family member per player. This week, the governor changes the rules again.

Paso Robles school superintendent Curt Dubst made the announcement at Tuesday nights school board meeting. It looks like we’re back to about four family members per player, but it’s up to each school district how they want to approach the moving target imposed by California governor Gavin Newsom. It also means that bands and cheerleaders may again attend football games.