Atascadero Greyhounds 8.26.2021

The Atascadero Greyhounds prepare for their first football game of the season Friday night at Atascadero High School. The Greyhounds host the Toros of Torres High School from Madera. Coach Vic Cooper said, “They’re a new high school, but they’re good.”

The Torres Toros beat Fresno’s Hoover High School 29-22 last Friday night.

“We have more players out this year, and they’re recapturing the culture of Greyhound football. We’re excited about this season.”

Kick off Friday night for the Greyhounds opening game is 7:00 at Atascadero High School.