Atascadero High School 4.17.2020

Public schools still finding their way through the government imposed shut down.

At Atascadero high school, administrators are meeting with teachers and local community leaders to determine how to celebrate graduation and scholarship night.

Superintendent Tom Butler tells KPRL district officials are meeting now with teachers and community leaders to find a way to stage a meaningful graduation and scholarship night for the class of 2020.

In the Paso Robles school district, teachers, classified workers and administrators are encouraged to pick up superhero signs at the district office. Those signs to honor those in the school district who are working despite the virus.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola also put together a cute video showing employees of the school district to remind people of their co-workers. That was sent out to all the employees of the school district.