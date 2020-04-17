Governor Newsom & Illegals 4.17.2020

Governor Gavin Newsom makes it official. California will distribute $125 million dollars to illegal immigrants as part of the state stimulus program. The federal program did not include illegals.

The governor suggests, however, that $125 million is not enough. He says 10% of the state’s workforce consists of undocumented immigrants. He says they paid more than $2.5 billion dollars in local and state taxes last year.

This week, the federal government began sending out $1200 checks as part of the stimulus package signed into law by president Donald J. Trump.