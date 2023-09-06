Atascadero Holding Celebration of Life for Mayor Martin 9.06.2023

The city of Atascadero has invited the community to a celebration of life tribute to Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin.

The tribute will be in the reception area in Atascadero’s city hall, starting September 8th, and running through the 26th. The tribute is a way for the Atascadero community and its residents to bring a card or leave a note for mayor Martin’s family. The memory book and items collected will be brought to the Martin family on September 26th.

The celebration of life event for Steve Martin in Paso Robles will take place on September 27th at the downtown city park gazebo.