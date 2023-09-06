CERT Programs This Fall 9.06.2023

In line with the nationwide recognition for September as National Preparedness Month, the city of Paso Robles has announced a series of Community Emergency Response Training courses (CERT) that will be offered this fall in late September and October.

CERT is designed to “empower” individuals and families with skills and knowledge needed to effectively respond to emergency situations.

The first course will be in spanish on September 23rd. The second will be a week later on September 30th, and will focus on disaster preparedness for companion animals.

Basic CERT training courses will be offered multiple days in October: the 17th, 19th, 24th, 26th and 28th. More information can be found by contacting the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department.