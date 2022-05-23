Atascadero Lake Fest 05.23.2022

Bremen town performs Saturday at Atascadero lake Saturday. Part of Lake Fest which included more than 40 booths for kids, with rock painting, face painting, glitter tattoos. There was also a fish derby.

The crowd pleaser was the boat race where kids made boats at the park, and then raced them in the lake. Zack Savino and his friends on the Atascadero high school water polo team made a cardboard patio boat. After the high school kids made the cardboard patio boat, they put 11-year-old Carson Savino on the watercraft to race with other vessels around a marker in the lake. And Carson won, which was a great accomplishment.

Very inspiring to see Zach and his friends build a boat out of cardboard, and then sent Zach’s 11-year-old brother out to test it. Lake Fest is an event put on by Friends of the Lake, not to make money, but to give people a good experience at Atascadero lake.

A great success Saturday at Atascadero lake park.