Atascadero Man Killed in Crash in Bakersfield 01.04.2024

The California Highway Patrol reported a man from Atascadero was killed in a crash on highway 99 near Bakersfield.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 am yesterday morning, where a semi-truck rear-ended the Atascadero man’s prius. The prius driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the semi-truck driver was traveling at about 55 miles per hour in the slow lane, but it is currently unknown if the prius was also in the slow lane, or stopped on the right hand shoulder during the collision. CHP also says it was dark and raining at the time.

The incident is still under investigation, and the name of the Atascadero man has not yet been released.