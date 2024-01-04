City of Paso Hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration 01.04.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced it will be hosting its 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday, January 15th.

The event will begin at noon with a unity march led by Paso Robles high school drummers at Robbins field (on 6th and Park street), and will end at the downtown city park.

The rest of the celebration will continue at 1 pm in the downtown city park gazebo. Keynote speaker will be Paso Robles school board trustee Laurene McCoy. Many local groups will perform afterwards, including the God Squad Dance Crew and the Paso Robles high school choir. The theme of this year’s event is “Power in Togetherness.”

Enjoy this free event at the downtown city park, Monday, January 15th.