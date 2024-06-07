Atascadero Moves Forward W/Downtown Safety & Parking Project 6.07.2024

The city of Atascadero has taken the next step forward for its El Camino Real downtown safety and parking enhancements project.

The construction contracts for the project were approved in its May 28th city council meeting. The project looks to enhance safety and accessibility to the city’s downtown area, a 0.6 mile stretch of El Camino Real between highway 41 and Rosario avenue.

Improvements include limiting traffic to one lane in each direction, additional crosswalks with greater visibility, over 100 new free parking spaces, designated loading zones for deliveries, drop-off, and pick-ups, and more.

The city announced that construction for the project will formally kick off on Monday, June 10th, starting with utility upgrades.

The city says that they will notify the public about potential traffic impacts during construction, which is expected to last until summer 2025.